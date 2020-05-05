No Examination to Be Held for Class X Students Nationwide, Except Students from North-East Delhi: Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday said that no examinations will be held for Class Xth students nationwide, except for the students from North-East Delhi."Attention class X students! No examination to be held for class X students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi. An adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams," Pokhriyal said.He further informed that the academic session 2020-21 for Under Graduate and Post Graduate may commence from August 1 for old students and from September 1 for new students.Pokhriyal stated that no fee hike will be introduced for IITs, IIITs, and NITs for the academic year 2020-21.Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resource Development stated, "In case the situation does not appear to be normal in view of COVID-19, to maintain social distancing, safety, and health of the college students grading could be a composite of 50 per cent marks on the basis of the pattern of internal evaluation adopted by the universities and the remaining 50 per cent marks on the basis of performance in the previous semester (if available)."Pokhriyal today also announced the dates of NEET and IIT-JEE examinations which had been postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in the country.The NEET exam will be held on 26 July while the IIT-JEE (Main) examination will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22, and 23 July. The IIT-JEE (Advanced) examination will be held in August this year and the date will be announced later. (ANI)

