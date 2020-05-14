No Fresh COVID-19 Case, Five Patients Cured in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Five coronavirus patients, including a 62-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were discharged from hospital here on Thursday even as the union territory reported no fresh case, officials said.

Of the total 191 patients in the city, 37 have recovered and three died, leaving 151 active cases.

A total of 2,506 samples have been tested so far and of them, 2,299 samples are negative while the reports of 15 samples are awaited, according to a health bulletin.PTI CHS VSD

