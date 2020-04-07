No Fresh Covid-19 Case in Dakshina Kannada Dist for Third Day

Mangaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) For the third day in succession, no fresh case of coronavirus was reported in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Tuesday.

All the 10 samples sent on Monday for tests turned out negative.

Seven more samples have been sent to the laboratory Tuesday, the results of which are awaited.

A total of 3,930 people are under home quarantine in the district where 38,701 people have so far been screened.

Ten people are in quarantine at the ESI hospital here.

Of the 348 samples sent for testing so far, reports of 341 have been received, of which 329 came out negative, while 12 were found to be positive.

With the discharge of four Covid-19 patients from Wenlock hospital after full recovery on Monday, only eight people are under treatment for the disease in the district at present.

No positive case of coronavirus infection was reported from Udupi district also.

In the border district of Kasaragod in Kerala, four more positive cases were reported, taking the number of confirmed Covid-19 patients in the district to 150.

