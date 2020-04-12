No Fresh Covid-19 Case in Dakshina Kannada District

Mangaluru, Apr 12 (PTI) A 70-year-old woman, who has been under treatment at a hospital here with coronavirus infection was discharged on Sunday after full recovery, bringing down the number of active Covid-19 patients in Dakshina Kannada district to five.

No fresh case of coronavirus infection was confirmed in the district on Sunday for the eighth day in succession.

All the 28 results received were negative. Of the 12 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the district, seven have been discharged so far.

The discharged woman was admitted to KMC hospital on March 19 with fever, cough and shortness of breath. As she had a recent travel history to Saudi Arabia, her swab samples were sent to the lab which tested positive on March 24 and she continued her treatment there.

Her latest tests on April 7 and 8 have turned out negative. She was discharged on Sunday with advice for a 28- day home quarantine.

Reports of 32 more samples sent for test are awaited in DK.

Udupi district also did not report any new cases on the day. All the 33 results received Sunday were negative. Results of 44 more samples are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)