No Fresh COVID-19 Case Reported in Assam, Condition of 28th Patient 'alarming': Himanta

Guwahati, Apr 9 (PTI) Assam with 28 positive cases of COVID-19 has not reported any new case on Thursday but the condition of the last person who tested positive for COVID-19 is "alarming", Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The condition of the retired BSF personnel from Hailakandi district is "alarming" and he has been shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital, the minister tweeted.

The patient's other "parameters are stable but his oxygen saturation is decreasing and has been shifted to ICU of SMCH for better monitoring", he said.

The 65-year old man, who has a travel history to Saudi Arabia, tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday night. The man had also attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

No new case has been reported so far in the state since Wednesday and 27 out of the 28 confirmed cases in the state are related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, the minister said.

The confirmed patients are being treated at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital, Sonapur District Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Goalpara Civil Hospital and Golaghat Civil hospital.

A total of 2,359 people have been tested so far with 28 people testing positive for the COVID-19.

It is mandatory for even those who have tested negative to be tested thrice during the quarantine period, the minister had said earlier.

A total of 2,215 persons who came in contact with COVID-19 patients were identified and kept under home surveillance as they are symptomatic.

All persons who arrived here from coronavirus affected countries or other states should remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of arrival in Assam, irrespective of whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the first batch of doctors, nurses and health workers attending to COVID-19 and quarantined patients have completed their first week of duties, and have proceeded to designated places, including a five-star hotel, for the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, he said.

The expenses will be borne by the state government, the minister added.

