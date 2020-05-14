No Money to Be Charged for Migrant Labourers Travelling in Trains: UP CM

Lucknow, May 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that no money will be charged from migrant labourers for the special trains arranged on the request of the state.

The chief minister also asked officials to impose a fine of Rs 100 on those who are not wearing masks or covering their faces.

"The CM has decided that no money will be charged from migrant labourers coming on trains run on the state's request to the railways. For this advance payment will be given to the railways. It has also been decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 on those not wearing masks or covering their faces," Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here.

He said that so far 318 trains have brought 3.84 lakh migrant labourers to UP from other states, while 72,637 people, including students, have been brought by roadways buses.

"Till Thursday, 15 trains have arrived in the state and till this evening a total of 67 trains will arrive," he added.

The maximum number of 49 trains have arrived in Gorakhpur, bringing over 52,000 people, followed by Lucknow where 34 trains have brought back over 40,000 people.

He said that from Gujarat 174 trains have come to the state, while from Punjab and Maharashtra 59 and 51 trains arrived, respectively.

"The data of all those coming is being collected and they will be given work as per their skills in the days to some. Those who are brought after medical tests are being sent to home quarantine with food packets," he said, adding that strict directives have been issued by the chief minister that no migrants should come on foot or use two wheelers.

"The government is committed to bringing them back," he said.

