No New COVID-19 Case in Chandigarh Today

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 24 (ANI): No new case of coronavirus was reported in Chandigarh on Friday, as per the UT Administration's Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 27 in Chandigarh including 15 cured patients. No death has been reported in the Union Territory due to the infection so far.The Health Department of Chandigarh Administration has said that 638 samples have been tested till now.The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 23,452, including 17,915 active cases of the virus.So far, 4,813 patients have either been cured or discharged while 723 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

