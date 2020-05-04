No New Covid-19 Case in Jharkhand for Second Consecutive Day

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): No new Covid-19 case was reported in Jharkhand for the second consecutive day today, informed the state's health department on Monday.There are a total of 115 positive cases in the state including 85 active cases and 27 discharged/cured.Ranchi has had 83 positive cases, Bokaro 10, Hazaribagh 3 and Dhanbad 2. Meanwhile, a total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42,836 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

