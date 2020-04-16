No New Covid-19 Cases in DK, Udupi Districts in Karnataka

Mangaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) For the 12th consecutive day, no new positive COVID-19 cases were reported from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts Thursday, officials said.

In DK district, results of all the 113 samples received Thursday were negative.

Another 24 samples have been sent to the laboratory at the Wenlock Hospital, they said.

A total of 15 people, under quarantine at the ESI hospital here, have been discharged, while ten more are remaining in the hospital.

In Udupi district also, no fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday.

One person remains under treatment at the TMA Pai hospital. Two others tested positive in the district were discharged on April 11 and 14, after full recovery.

