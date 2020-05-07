No New COVID-19 Positive Case Reported in Kerala Today: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): No new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Kerala on Thursday while the total number of active cases stands at 25, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.As many as five patients have recovered today including three in Kannur and two in Kasargod district. With this, total 474 patients have recovered in the state so far. India's count of COVID-19 cases has reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one migrated. (ANI)

