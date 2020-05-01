No Problem in Dealing with COVID-19: Army Chief General Naravane

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that there are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus."There are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty," General Naravane said during a press conference here."Army so far has only 14 cases of COVID-19 out of which five have been cured. They have returned to work," he added.Earlier on April 20, the Indian Army issued instructions for personnel rejoining from leave, temporary duty and courses."Broad modalities/guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from leave/temporary duty/courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units," the Indian Army had said.Personnel will rejoin only on the receipt of specific instructions from units or formations that have granted leave or temporary duty.According to the Indian Army, any individual whose leave station is within 500 km of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only."Individuals who do not fall within the 500 km criteria will report to the nearest unit/station headquarter in the private vehicle only," it said.All personnel in the Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days quarantine period) and Red (symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID hospital), the force said.As per the classification, all personnel reporting back from leave, temporary duty and courses will be classified as Yellow and will undergo 14 days quarantine period at the reporting station or unit. (ANI)

