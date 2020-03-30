No Qualification Events to Be Scheduled Unless IFs Can Guarantee Fair Access for Competing Athletes: IOC

Lausanne [Switzerland], Mar 30 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) said that no qualification events will be scheduled unless International Federations (IFs) can guarantee 'fair access' and appropriate preparation for the competing athletes and teams."We greatly appreciate the fact that all IFs have suspended their Olympic qualification events. As noted during the conference calls, this is important in terms of recognising the extraordinary challenges so many athletes are now facing with their training and preparations, as well as their own personal circumstances," IOC said in a statement."No further qualification events will be scheduled unless they can guarantee fair access and fair and appropriate preparation for the competing athletes and teams. We have therefore asked IFs to urge real caution in confirming any upcoming qualification events in their respective calendars until the COVID-19 impacts can be assessed and restrictions reduced, with athlete health and considerations being our guiding principles," the statement added.IOC on Monday announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.Earlier, the Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9 and the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6 this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the event.IOC further stated that they have removed the pressure regarding the need to immediately reschedule the remaining qualification events with the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."With the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 until July 2021, we have removed the pressure regarding the need to immediately reschedule the remaining qualification events, and we will take the necessary time and be prudent in the rescheduling of these events with the relevant IFs," the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)