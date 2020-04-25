No Relaxation in Lockdown Guidelines in Lucknow: DM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): There will be no relaxation in the guidelines of COVID-19 lockdown in Lucknow, said District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Prakash on Saturday."There will be no relaxation in the guidelines of lockdown, in Lucknow. The system, which has been followed so far, will continue to be followed," said Prakash.This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier issued an order saying, that "in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open."And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. "The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)