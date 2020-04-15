No Spitting, Please: Home Ministry

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Spitting in public, which cynics say is almost a national pastime, could now attract punishment ranging from a fine of a few hundred rupees to a charge of attempted murder.

In its revised guidelines for the nationwide lockdown, the Union Ministry says the act, which is second nature to many, will be an offence under the Disaster Management Act.

Spitting and fighting coronavirus don't go well together.

Doctors say droplets expelled into the air through coughing and sneezing transmit the respiratory infection, one reason why people are advised to maintain social distancing.

Spitting could take the tough, little pathogen a longer distance, as when a gutka or pan chewer spews it all out in a stream, aiming at the street corner.

As the coronavirus crisis worsened, Uttar Pradesh – home to the Banarasi pan --became one of the earlier states to take note of the threat.

On the day the lockdown against coronavirus kicked in, the Yogi Adityanath government banned pan masala. It also reminded that gutka was banned way back in 2013.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Haryana, Nagaland and Assam have also issued orders banning smokeless tobacco products and spitting in public places amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

There is no reason, however, to believe that enthusiastic spitters will mend their ways in post-COVID times.

Spitting in public has been an offence under municipal laws in various cities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 if anyone is caught spitting in public. Similar measures are also in place in Delhi. But pan and betel juice stains on walls and office stairwells are proof that nobody cares.

The toughest measure so far has been taken by Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier this month, the state police warned that coronavirus patients who spit at others will be charged with attempt to murder. If the act leads to the victim contracting coronavirus and then succumbing to the disease, expect a murder charge, Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi made clear.

Mardi was apparently referring to spitting as a deliberate act, meant to cause serious harm.

But the Home Ministry guidelines take even the everyday kind, done in public without any malice, seriously.

The national directive on lockdown conditions issued by the ministry on Wednesday says violaters will be punished.

“Spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with a fine. There should be a strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc, and spitting should be strictly prohibited," it says.

