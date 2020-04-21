No 'unusual Signs' Detected About Kim Jong-un's Health, Says South Korea

World. (File Image)

Seoul [South Korea], April 21 (ANI): South Korea has seen no unusual signs suggesting that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ill, government officials said here on Tuesday.This comes after CNN reported that Kim is "in grave danger after a surgery.""There is nothing unusual going on in North Korea. It's not true," a government official was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok also said that nothing unusual has been detected in North Korea. "No unusual signs have been identified inside North Korea. There is nothing we can confirm with regard to Chairman Kim's alleged health problem," Kang was quoted as saying.Speculations have been rife over Kim's health ever since the North Korean leader missed the celebration of his late grandfather's birthday.Kim's absences from official state media often spark speculation and rumours about his health. North Korea has no free press and is often a black hole when it comes to the country's leadership. Analysts are heavily reliant on scanning state media dispatches and watching propaganda videos for any semblance of a clue.Kim last appeared in North Korean state media on April 11. April 15 -- North Korea's most important holiday, is the anniversary of the birth of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung. However, that event came and went without any official mention of the North Korean leader's movements.Kim disappeared from the public eye for more than a month in 2014, which also prompted speculation about his health. He returned sporting a cane and days later, South Korean intelligence said that he had a cyst removed from his ankle. (ANI)

