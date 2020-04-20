No Vehicles, Dead HIV Patient Carried on Cycle to Hospital in T'gana

Hyderabad, Apr 19 (PTI) The body of a 44-year-old HIV patientwho died in Kamareddy district, was carried on a bicycleto a government hospital on Sunday owing toabsence of transport in view of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

According to police, the mansuffering from HIV for the past few years died on Saturday night at ashelter meant for poor.

As a foul smell emanated from the body, police were alerted.

Since no one came forward to help shift it to the hospital for post mortem due to coronavirus fears, police requested some sanitation workers to carry the body.

As there were no ambulances available for transporting it, the remains were wrapped in a bed-sheet and carriedon a cycle to the hospital by the sanitation workers, they said.

The authorities found a contact number near the body of the man, hailing fromNirmal district andinformed his family members of his demise.

