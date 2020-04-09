Noida: 149 People Arrested, 30 Vehicles Impounded for Defying COVID-19 Lockdown

Noida (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested 149 people and impounded 30 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for defying the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

"Seven FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 149 people arrested. A total of 445 vehicles were checked across 132 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 200 of them, while another 30 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violations of the lockdown under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had on Sunday announced extending the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off in the district due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it said in a statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 63 coronavirus cases, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures.

