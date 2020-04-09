Noida: 3 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Rises to 63

Noida (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) Two more coronavirus positive patients were detected in Noida and one in Greater Noida on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 63, according to officials.

"The new cases are from Sector 50 and Eldico Utopia in Sector 93A of Noida and Silver City in Sector P12 of Greater Noida," the Health Department here stated.

"A total 1,168 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far and 63 of them have tested positive," the department stated in its daily statement.

