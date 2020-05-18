Noida: 7 Arrested for Defying Lockdown Orders, Border with Delhi to Stay Sealed

Noida (UP), May 18 (PTI) Seven people were arrested and challans issued to owners of 223 vehicles for allegedly defying lockdown norms in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, officials said.

They said Noida's border with Delhi shall remain sealed until further orders.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which falls in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19, even as lockdown restrictions continue due to the pandemic, prohibiting normal movement in this district in western UP adjoining Delhi.

"One FIR was registered on Monday for lockdown violations and seven people arrested. A total of 888 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 243 of them, while another four were impounded," the police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said the Noida-Delhi border is presently sealed except for permitted services.

"It (the sealing) shall continue till further orders or guidelines by the government of Uttar Pradesh,” he said in a statement on a daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The district administration had in April banned movement between Noida and Delhi except for ambulances, doctors, media, and those directly involved in COVID-19 services.

Over 6,327 people have been arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far for defying the lockdown which came into force here on March 23, according to a police data available with PTI.

Also, more than 1,705 FIRs have been lodged and 7,422 people booked, while challans issued to 28,509 vehicles and 1,330 vehicles have been impounded for the lockdown violation, the data stated.

As of Monday, 286 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district including five deaths, while 194 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.

