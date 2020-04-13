Noida: Two Coronavirus Patients Who Were Discharged, Readmitted in Hospital

Noida (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) Two people who had tested negative for coronavirus and were discharged from a hospital in Greater Noida last week were readmitted after another test turned out to be positive, officials said on Monday.

However, yet another test conducted after they were re-admitted turned out to be negative, officials said.

The patients were discharged on Thursday and re-admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Saturday, according to Health Department officials.

As per the protocol, any patient is discharged only after they have been in isolation for 14 days, show no signs or symptoms of coronavirus, have a normal x-ray report and result negative in two consecutive COVID-19 tests done at a gap of 24 hours, an official said.

However. in this case, another test was conducted while the patient was getting discharged which turned out to be positive, the official said

"In the case of these two patients, they had been in isolation for two weeks, were asymptomatic, had normal X-ray reports and tested negative twice after which they were discharged. However, a third test was done during discharge and the result was positive from a lab in Aligarh. After they were readmitted, another test was done and sample was sent to NCDC on Saturday and its report, which came on Sunday, was negative," the official said.

"After the NCDC report, the patients were called back and examined. They have not shown any sign or symptom for coronavirus. Now, one more sample has been taken from them for the test and its result is awaited. Meanwhile, they are at GIMS," the health official said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 64 positive cases of coronavirus, the second highest for any district in the state after Agra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)