North Delhi Mayor Writes to CM, Seeks Release of 'due Funds' for Hospitals to Fight COVID-19

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Mayor of cash-strapped North Delhi Municipal Corporation has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release funds of Rs 1,500 cr "due to the NDMC" from the city government in bolstering its fight against COVID-19.

Nearly 40 healthcare workers of the NDMC, including doctors have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in the last few weeks.

"It is important to bring to your notice that the NDMC has been short of revenue ever since its formation way back in May 2012 and is yet to recover from it," Mayor Avtar Singh said in a letter dated May 13.

The non-implementation of the 4th Delhi Finance Commission (DFC) put a dent of around Rs 968.97 crore while rejection of many favourable recommendations of 5th DFC has further deteriorated the same, he was quoted as saying in a statement by the NDMC on Thursday.

The recommendation of 5th DFC with respect to reimbursement of expenditure on hospitals was Rs 300 crore per annum which amounts to Rs 1500 crore cumulatively as on date, he claimed.

This was proposed as special grant to run the municipal hospitals which was "not accepted', the mayor said.

"This is the most opportune time to help our frontline warriors of six hospitals by considering the request of NDMC to release its long due grants which is need of the hour as well," he said.

If Delhi government could implement the same and release funds with retrospective effect, that will go a long way in not only helping NDMC to recover from financial problems being faced by it, but also help change the face of municipal hospitals, the mayor said.

