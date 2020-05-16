North-East Govts Have Asked Health Workers Working in Other States to Return Home: AMRI Hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI): AMRI Hospital on Saturday said that governments of the North-Eastern states, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers who are working in the hospital to return to their native states amid COVID-19 outbreak.Rupak Barua, CEO, AMRI Hospitals, said that they were quite dependent on the doctors belonging to North-East states and it is a major problem."The governments of North-East, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers working in different states to return to their native states amid COVID-19 lockdown. This is a major problem here because we are quite dependent on them," Barua said.According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported 2,461 COVID-19 cases so far. (ANI)

