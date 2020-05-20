Northern Command Chief Lt Gen Joshi Briefs JK Guv on Security Situation Along LoC

Jammu, May 20 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Wednesday briefed Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on the overall security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

They also discussed several other issues related to security management and challenges in the Union Territory, he said.

The spokesman said Lt Gen Joshi briefed the Lt Governor about the successful anti-terrorist operations being conducted by the army in coordination with the local police and central armed police forces in the hinterland.

The Lt Governor lauded the role being played by the army in safeguarding the territorial integrity and the internal security of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

