Not Up to Centre Alone to Decide on Resuming Domestic Flights, States Should Be Ready: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said that it is not up to Centre or his ministry alone to decide on resuming domestic flights and states where these flights will take off and land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations in the spirit of cooperative federalism. "It is not upto MoCA or centre alone to decide on resuming domestic flights. In the spirit of cooperative federalism, the govt of states where these flights will take off & land should be ready to allow civil aviation operations," Puri said in a tweet.Domestic flights in the country are prohibited since March 25 when the first lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)