Nothing Compares to My Debut Goal for Manchester United, Says Marcus Rashford

London [UK], May 11 (ANI): England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford recalled his debut goal for the Premier League club and said nothing compares to that goal.At the age of 18, Rashford featured in a Europa League game, coming into the starting eleven as a late replacement for the injured Anthony Martial.He scored twice in the second half, his first United goal a tidy finish after a cross was cleverly cut back by Juan Mata."You know, every other goal after that, it's not quite the same as that first goal. I just felt grateful, really, to have the opportunity to play for the club and to be able to score goals like the one on my debut," United's official website quoted Rashford as saying.The striker, since, went on to score 64 goals in 201 matches for United, and 10 for England in 38 appearances including goals on his Premier League and international debuts as well.The 22-year-old has won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford."I actually joined the campaign sort of midway through the FA Cup, so it was nice. I started the season in the Youth Cup and finished it by winning the FA Cup. So it was a nice feeling," Marcus said.The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic with no update about the resumption of the ongoing season. (ANI)

