Nothing Hurts More Than Seeing People Struggle for Food, Says Kohli

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): As the whole world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that it is painful to witness daily-wage labourers struggling for food.Kohli and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers were doing an Instagram Live session and it was then that the duo talked about how people across the world are struggling for food."Nothing hurts you more than seeing people struggle for food, we must all help them, I and Anushka are helping a lot, these are the things you can do as human beings, you need to understand the situation of others and help accordingly," Kohli told de Villiers during the Instagram Live chat.On the other hand, de Villiers said that the coronavirus pandemic has made him realise about the hunger that exists throughout the world."I have become aware of the hunger that exists throughout the world, I have realised this because of the current pandemic we are going through, I cannot think of something more painful than not being able to feed your family," de Villiers said.During the chat, de Villiers revealed that he would be auctioning his and Kohli's kits from the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Lions for raising funds to aid the battle against the coronavirus.Both players have decided to auction their RCB kits from the 2016 Green Day match against Gujarat Lions.Talking about this initiative, de Villiers told Kohli: "In 2016 IPL match against Gujarat Lions, we both scored centuries, it was a good partnership, it was an enjoyable one, I got 120 odd and you got your hundred towards the end, it was the Green game, we did our bit for creating awareness about the environment"."The plan now is to get our kits to go for an online auction, the green kits would go for auction, people can go and bid and all the proceeds will go the COVID-19 fund and it is a cause which will provide food to the maximum number of people," he added.As per CNN, COVID-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people and has killed at least 191,000 worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)