Notices Served for Holding Religious Gathering in Nizamuddin: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): South Eastern District DCP RP Meena on Monday said that notices have been served for holding a religious gathering in Nizamuddin during the coronavirus lockdown and the matter will be examined further."We have served notices for holding a religious gathering here (in Nizamuddin) during the coronavirus lockdown. We are examining the matter and action will be taken if required and then FIR will be filed immediately," DCP South East told ANI.Those who have shown symptoms have been shifted to different hospitals in buses for a check-up.The police had earlier cordoned off some areas by placing barricades and are monitoring the movement of people through drones.A World Health Organisation (WHO) team also reached the spot to supervise and monitor people."The health department has said that the area will be disinfected and police will provide every possible help in this process. The civil department is taking care of the situation here," a police official told ANI.Meanwhile, 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in the national capital on Monday, taking the number of positive cases in the national capital to 97, said Delhi Health Department.Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

