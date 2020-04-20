NRL Chief Executive Greenberg Resigns Amid Shutdown Fallout

Sydney, Apr 20 (AP) Todd Greenberg has resigned as chief executive of Australia's National Rugby League, days after the governing body was attacked for wasteful spending by its main broadcast partner.

The NRL is in a battle for survival amid the coronavirus pandemic, desperately trying to find a way to restart its 2020 season.

The head of broadcaster Channel Nine recently accused NRL management of wasting hundreds of millions of dollars it had paid in broadcast rights, which should have been shared among clubs.

Nine head Hugh Marks blamed a "bloated head office" for denying clubs the funding they need to negotiation the current shutdown of the league.

In a statement Monday Greenberg said he was resigning by mutal agreement, after "reflecting on the needs of the game."

"It has been my great honor and privilege to be the CEO of the NRL for the last four years," Greenberg said.

"Despite the variety of challenges and pressures I have loved every single minute of the journey."

Greenberg was recently excluded from discussions with Channel Nine about the way forward for the NRL during the virus shutdown.

"Rugby league restarting is one of those things we need to make sure happens as part of getting through this and getting out the other side into a recovery," Marks told radio station 2GB.

"Those discussions are ongoing." AP

