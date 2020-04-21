Number of Containment Zones in Delhi Rise to 87

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The total number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 87 on Tuesday after the addition of three new containment zones in the city.The three new containment zones are -- Gali No 2, 3 and 4 of Devli Extension, Shiv Mandir Wali Gali, Harsha Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension and Gali No 3, Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandavali.The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected.The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.According to the Delhi Health Department, 75 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours raising the national capital's count to 2,156. Out of the total cases, 611 patients have recovered while there are 47 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)