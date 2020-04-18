Number of COVID-19 Cases Has Gone Down in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 cases has gone down in the last 2-3 days in the national capital.Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said: "As many as 2,274 samples were tested on Friday out which 68 cases tested positive. In the last 2-3 days, the number of cases has gone down. I hope the cases will go down even more in the coming days."According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 14,378 people have tested positive for the infection so far in the country and 480 deaths have been reported from across the country due to the coronavirus till now. (ANI)

