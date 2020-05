Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12 (ANI): The nurses at the Government Medical College, Omandurar here paid their respects to Florence Nightingale on the occasion of International Nurses Day, today.Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar also visited the hospital and expressed his gratitude towards nurses and other nursing staff on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)