Oberoi Realty Prepays Rs 125 Cr Debt

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Oberoi Realty said it has prepaid Rs 125 crore debt with interest amount before the due date.

The Mumbai-based developer said in a statement that the company through its wholly owned subsidiary Incline Realty Pvt Ltd has prepaid 125 listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1 crore each, aggregating to Rs 125 crore and its interest payment.

The scheduled date of repayment was April 23, 2020, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)