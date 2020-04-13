Odd-even Rule to Be Implemented in Delhi Wholesale Markets to Ensure Social Distancing: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The Delhi government will implement odd-even rules in all wholesale markets in the city, under which traders will sell vegetables on alternate days, Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, the minister said that the government has also decided to stagger the timings for the sale of vegetables and fruits in these 'mandis' to ensure social distancing.

"Vegetables will be sold from 6 am to 11 am and fruits from 2 pm to 6pm in all wholesale markets in Delhi," Rai said, adding that the decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by him.

There are five major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital, including the Azadpur mandi, the Ghazipur mandi and the Okhla mandi. Also, there two wholesale 'anaj mandis' (wheat markets) – Najafgarh and Narela.

As per the odd-even rule, sheds, under which hundreds of traders sell vegetables, will be allowed to operate on alternate days according to their numbers, Rai said.

The minister also informed that the Delhi government has formed four special task forces to ensure effective social distancing in the mandis in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The task forces will randomly visit the markets and take strict action against officials concerned if social distancing norms are violated, he added.

Rai said such steps were necessary to arrest the spread of COVID-19 as these wholesale markets see is a major footfall of traders and visitors.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital stood at 1,154 on Sunday.

