Odisha Approves Six Investment Proposals Worth Rs 9000 Crore

Bhubaneswar, Apr 20 (PTI) Odisha government on Monday approved six investment proposals worth Rs 9,000 core and set up an inter-ministerial committee to bring industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic back on track in the state.

The investment proposals were approved at the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The fresh investments will generate employment for 5,250 people, Patnaik said after the meeting.

He also announced that the state will set up an inter ministerial committee to look into the issues of industries and MSMEs in the prevailing pandemic situation and recommend appropriate suggestions for bringing them back on track.

The ministers who are members of HLCA will be the members of the inter-ministerial group. The members of the committee are: Finance minister Niranjan Pujari, Labour minister Sushant Singh, Steel and Mines minister Prafulla Mallick, and Minister of State, Industries and MSME, DS Mishra.

The HLCA meeting on Monday was preceded by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by chief secretary AK Tripathy. The SLSWCA approved four more investment proposals worth Rs 251.09 crore, said Industries secretary Hemant Sharma.

"These proposals spread across sectors like metal and metal downstream, textile and apparel and logistics and Infrastructure. They are likely to generate employment for about 1,275 people. This also includes an investment from a Chinese sports shoe manufacturing company," Sharma said.

The HLCA headed by the chief minister has approved two investment proposals including one from Dhunseri Ventures Limited for setting up of a Maleic Anhydride manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 60,000MT at Paradeep, with a total investment of Rs 1013.29 crore which will provide employment to 350 people.

The other proposal was of Rungta Mines Limited (RML) for expansion of its Integrated Steel Plant project from 0.9 MTPA to 2.85 MTPA capacity, with captive power plant of 385 MW and 1.69 MTPA Cement Plant (in two phases) at Jharbandh in Dhenkanal district with a total investment of Rs 7836.90 crore. It will provide employment of about 4900 people.

The SLSWCA approved a proposal in foot wear sector by NirenIn. Niren Kumar Anand, interested to set up a footwear manufacturing unit with a one million piece capacity at an investment of Rs 62.44 crore and will provide employment to around 620 people.

This project is first of its kind in the state and has immense potential for further employment generation, an official said.

The other proposal approved was of Kashvi International (P) Limited to set up an additional 1.2 MTPA Iron Ore beneficiation Plant to its 0.6 MTPA Iron Ore Pelletization Plant, with an investment of Rs 55.23 crore. This will provide employment to about 50 people.

In a big boost to the states metal downstream sector, Purosteel India Pvt. Ltd will set up a manufacturing unit of tubes and pipes PVD coating, furniture fabrication, finished sheets and profiles, trimes plant with an investment of Rs 53.42 crore and will provide employment opportunities for 200 people.

The proposal of Odisha Carriers and Trade for setting up of three logistics park cum fulfilment centres, with an investment of Rs 80 crore has also been approved. This project will provide additional employment opportunities for 405 people.

