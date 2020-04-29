Odisha: Asha Kiran Foundation Provides Free Meals to the Needy Amid Lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI): Asha Kiran Foundation, a NGO is providing free meals to the needy who are struggling due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown in Bhubaneshwar. Asha Kiran Foundation members have opened the community kitchen services at Laxmipur (Santal Basti) near Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar, to feed around 400 to 500 people daily during the lockdown.Pratap Kumar Pradhan, Founder of Asha Kiran Foundation said that with the support of few people, free kitchen services started to aid the needy, in odd days."There are people who failed to get even one meal during lockdown, so this initiative was taken to feed large numbers of people who are deprived of food, and are getting ill due to starvation," he said.Pradhan further said that rice along with pulses, vegetables, and a bottle of fruit juice is served to everyone.He added that this initiative was started on April 11 and will continue till lockdown ends. Some of the members are also providing dry food in areas of Jaydev Vihar in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

