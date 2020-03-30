Odisha Assembly Passes Appropriation Bill Amid Countrywide Lockdown

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Amid the countrywide lockdown, the Odisha Assembly on Monday passed the Appropriation Bill, 2020, allowing the State government to spend Rs 1.55 lakh crore from its consolidated fund for the fiscal year 2020-21.State Finance Minister had presented the Budget for 2020-21 in the Assembly on February 18. However, during the session discussions on grants of all departments could not be taken due to the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent adjournments of the Assembly from March 16 - 29.The Assembly was resumed on Monday and all demands for grants were passed. (ANI)

