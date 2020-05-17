Odisha CM Reviews Preparedness for Impending Cyclone Amphan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 16 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday reviewed the state's preparedness for impending cyclone Amphan with officials and collectors of coastal districts.During the review meeting, while emphasising on 'zero casualty', the Chief Minister said, "As always, saving lives is our priority. We should put our best efforts to save every precious human life, make adequate relief provision for the affected people and National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and fire service units may be prepositioned at different vulnerable locations."Interacting with collectors through video conferencing, Patnaik has asked the collectors to be ready with an evacuation plan, in case of need to shift people from vulnerable areas, such as low laying and people living in thatched houses.Similarly, the Chief Minister has also asked different departments such as Engineering, Energy, Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development to make necessary arrangements of quick restoration of road communications, power supply and drinking water supply system.Patnaik said, "Lifeline institution like hospitals, water supply system along with other necessary services must have the alternative power supply. The Chief Secretary will have to monitor the preparedness and response activities.""We have faced many severe cyclones like Phailin, Hudhud, Titli, Fani and Bulbul and managed successfully. I appeal to the people not to panic and cooperate with the administration to effectively manage the situation," he added.Earlier today, the Indian Meteorological Department, Kolkata said in a statement, "The well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal concentrated into depression has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 5:30 am of today, on May 16, near latitude 10.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 1,100 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1,250 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 1,330 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh)." (ANI)

