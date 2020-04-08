Odisha Declares More Containment Zones, Total COVID-19 Cases 42

Bhubaneswar, Apr 8 (PTI) The Odisha government on Wednesday declared more areas as containment zones for surveillance and contact tracing of novel coronavirus infection, though no fresh positive case was detected in the state since Tuesday.

The total COVID-19 case in the state remains 42.

While five areas comprising 7,992 households in the state capital were sealed and put under containment zones, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it undertook surveillance of about 4,000 people to ascertain their COVID-19 status and blood samples of some suspected people were sent for testing, officials said.

The areas which have come under the containment zones were Surya Nagar, Azad Nagar, Bomikhal, Satya Nagar and IB Colony. This apart, the BMC also sealed a sub-post office at BJB Nagar in the city from where a postman was confirmed as a COVID-19 patient.

Residents of Satya Nagar were now tense as the administration had found four coronavirus positive cases were detected from the area about three days ago.

"It is found that one of the COVID-19 positive cases used to visit an Omfed stall (a milk booth) frequently. We have sealed the area and requested citizens visiting the place in the last 14 days most home quarantine and call 104 in case of any COVID-19 symptoms. Your cooperation is appreciated," the BMC said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

Local people were not happy as they feel the administration was late in announcing the presence of four COVID-19 patients in Satya Nagar.

"Many of us have visited the Omfed booth which the BMC says was frequented by one of the patients. We feel betrayed for not being informed earlier," said a 55-year-old woman requesting anonymity.

Officials said containment zones were declared in eight districts including Khurda where Bhubaneswar is located. Other such zones were located in Cuttack (3), Ganjam (1), Jajpur (1), Kendrapara (11 villages), Puri (1), Bhadrak (1) and Kalahandi (1).

Meanwhile, the city based Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), had obtained the approval of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, to conduct COVID-19 tests in Odisha. The testing will commence next week, a tweet by Health Department said Wednesday.

This will be the fourth such testing centre for COVID-19 in Odisha.

The government has made food and accommodation arrangement in 1948 camps for around 65,000 'Guest Workers'. These workers are from various states of the country, said government COVID-19 spokesman Subroto Bagchi.

Up to 12 noon of Wednesday, 2441 samples have been tested of which 42 tested positive. Two persons have already been cured and discharged from hospital while one patient died and the number of active cases is 39.

Out of 42 positive cases, 34 from Bhubaneswar, 3 from Bhadrak and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara.

