Odisha Gives One-time Relaxation Doctors Promotion

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced one-time relaxation in the promotion for the doctors under the Dynamic Assured Career Progression (DACP) scheme.Informing about the decision, Patnaik said: "In the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic, the Medical Officers of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) cadre who are at the forefront of our health sector play a vital role in the management of COVID-19.""Though promotion of Medical Officers under DACP scheme was announced a year ago, Medical Officers could not get promotion under this scheme due to want of required PARs. In order to fast track DACP, the government has allowed one-time relaxation for promotion under DACP scheme considering at least the Performance Apprisal Reports (PARs) of 3 years out of the preceding 7 years," said Patnaik. According to the Chief Minister, the entire exercise will be completed by April 30, 2020. (ANI)

