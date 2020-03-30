Odisha Govt Sets Up 252 Temporary Camps for People Stranded in State

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Odisha government has set up 252 temporary camps in the state for 18,000 people stranded here and a 24x7 helpline number is functioning to facilitate these people in the view of coronavirus."Camps along with food have been started for people stranded in the state. Till now, about 18,000 labourers have been sheltered in 252 temporary camps. A 24x7 helpline number is functioning to facilitate these people," Subroto Bagchi, Chief Spokesperson of Odisha government said.Addressing the media, he said that as per the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, destitute and helpless people are being provided cooked food in gram panchayats and urban areas.He said over 1.25 lakh people in 2,261 gram panchayats and 19,886 in 80 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state have been provided cooked food."Advance pension for four months to beneficiaries under the Social Security Scheme is being given. Till now, 60 per cent of beneficiaries have already received their pension," he said.Bagchi said that there was enough stock of milk, vegetables and other essential commodities and people are advised to fetch these commodities once in a week without panic so that social distancing can be maintained.He also said that the chief minister has approved Rs 54 lakh from Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to feed stray animals during the lockdown period."Chief Minister has approved Rs 54 lakh from CMRF for feeding of stray animals in five Municipal Corporations and 48 Municipalities during the lockdown period," he said. (ANI)

