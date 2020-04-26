Odisha, Gujarat CM Discusses Safe Return of Odia Labourers Stranded Amid Lockdown

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 26 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held talks with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to facilitate the safe return of stranded Odia people in Gujarat.Special buses will be arranged for the purpose, after mandatory registration. All those returning to Odisha will have to remain in quarantine once they reach. They will also get facilities as per the provision."Since Odisha people are coming back, it should be ensured that they return safely and with complete security, after being registered. However, they should be monitored completely after reaching here," said CM Patnaik in the conference."We are planning to send the workers via buses, and they will reach Odisha within three days," responded Gujarat CM.It has been decided that a coordination committee of four senior officials from both the states will be formed, and they will monitor and ensure the safe return of the stranded migrant workers from Gujarat.It was also decided that the state governments of Maharashtra, Madhya pradesh and Chhatishgarh will be requested for waiver of road tax for the buses carrying the migrant labourers from Gujarat.The talks were held via video conferencing, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present in the meeting.(ANI)

