Odisha HC Modifies Order; Allows Elderly & Handicapped People to Use Vehicles During Lockdown

Cuttack, Apr 10 (PTI) Partially modifying its order on the use of two-wheelers during the ongoing lockdown, Orissa High Court on Friday said only senior citizens and handicapped persons are allowed to use vehicles to go to markets for purchase of essential items like vegetables, fruits, grocery and medicines.

"The police authorities shall also give relaxation in mobility of doctors and health workers on production of their identification and certificates," said a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Kumari Sanju Panda and Justice Biswanath Rath.

The modification was made by the bench following an appeal by the state government seeking a clarification on the High Courts order on Thursday.

The High Court on Thursday had diluted the governments blanket ban on the use of vehicles during the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 outbreak. The High Court had said the government should first come out with a composite planning on availability of essential commodities locally before imposing a ban on the use of vehicles.

The HC had also restrained the police from collecting fines from the vehicle users until the third count of default.

The state government on Friday approached the High Court stating that adequate vending zones have been made within walkable distance in residential areas of the civic bodies of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar so that essential items are available there and sought a clarification on the earlier order passed by the High Court in this context.

