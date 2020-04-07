Odisha Police SOG Personnel Killed in Grenade Explosion During Training

Bhubaneswar, Apr 7 (PTI) A personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG), Odisha Police's anti-Naxal force, was killed and two others were injured in a grenade explosion during a training programme on Tuesday, police said.

Thirty four-year-old Havildar Prakash Sahu, a resident of Bargarh district, was killed in an explosion while imparting training to cadet sergeants to lob grenades, at the SOG Training and Resource Centre in Chandaka area, a police statement said.

"Today (April 7) afternoon while practice was going on under the supervision of trainer Havildar Prakash Sahu, one grenade accidentally exploded in the mid-air causing grievous injuries to the trainer and a cadet sergeant, and minor injuries to another cadet sergeant," it said.

The trio was shifted to a private hospital, where Sahu succumbed to his injuries while the condition of the cadet sergeants is stable, the statement said.

Director General of Police Abhay condoled Sahu's death, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)