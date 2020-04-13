Odisha Readies 2,790 Beds, 356 Ventilators for COVID Treatment

Bhubaneswar, Apr 13 (PTI) Intensifying its preparedness to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday said it has already made ready 2,790 beds in 17 Special COVID Hospitals equipped with required medicines, PPEs and ventilators.

The 17 COVID-19 Hospitals/Care Centres have become operational in 16 of the states 30 districts. The special hospitals are located in the districts of Gajapti, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kendrapara, Balasore and Koraput districts.

"The total bed capacity of these facilities is 2,790. Further, a tripartite MoU between District Magistrate, Nabarangpur, NALCO and Christian Hospital has been signed to set up a 200 bedded Special COVID-19 Hospital in Nabarangapur district," a statement issued by the Health department said.

This apart, the managing director of Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) Yamini Sarangi said adequate stock of essential medicines including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-inflammatory and others are available for five months of consumption.

"Besides, orders have been placed for four more months of consumption. There is enough stock of three layer surgical mask, N-95 mask, Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and hand sanitizer. Similarly, important equipment like ICU ventilators, oxygen concentrators and nebulizers are available," Sarangi said.

She said while the state already has 299 ICU ventilators functional, the government has ordered 424 more ventilators of which 57 have been procured recently.

Remaining ventilators will be available in 6 to 8 weeks, she said.

Sarangi said the state presently has 1.8 crore triple layer masks, 71, 834 N-95 masks, 4.16 crore sanitiser bottles, 72,000 nebulizers, 1004 oxygen concentrators.

"We have ordered for 10,000 oxygen concentrators of which 586 have been procured," she said.

This apart, Health department sources said 7,020 temporary medical centres with 1,62,659 bed capacity have become functional in all the 6,798 gram panchayats across the state.

COVID-19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said that during the second phase of the lockdown which starts from April 15 in Odisha, industrial units/MSME Units ensuring workers to stay within the industrial premises/ estates and adhering to social distancing norms (including other government instructions) as approved by Collectors will be operation.

The government has also allowed movement of all vehicles carrying essential commodities will be free from restriction during the second phase lockdown period.

Similarly, vehicles belonging to Health Department along with the institutions providing essential services will move without restriction.

Bagchi said more than 72,000 Asha workers have been engaged in door delivery of dry ration and eggs (weekly) to 41,27,050 beneficiaries.

In regard to the enforcement of the lockdown norms, the police from April 12 morning to April 13 morning has registered 122 cases for violations of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 of which 118 cases for violation of lockdown, one case for violation of Home Quarantine, one case for rumour mongering and 2 two other issues, police said.

A total of 153 persons have been arrested for different violations by the police during the period.

