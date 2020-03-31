Of 17 New COVID-19 Cases AP, Many Traced to Nizamuddin Markaz Gathering

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was told in a review meet on Tuesday that out of 17 new COVID-19 cases, most of them have a link to Nizamuddin Markaz event and officials are tracking down the fellow travellers."Of the newly detected cases in the state, most of them participated in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The officials are gathering information from the event organisers, police officials, railways and from various other sources and tracking down everyone," the officials informed chief minister.The Chief Minister appealed to those who had travelled after the Markaz event and their contact persons to voluntarily come and take treatment. He instructed the health department and police department to coordinate and identify the fellow travellers, test them, and shift to quarantine centres in case of any symptoms.He asked the officials to ensure that there should be no public gatherings at any cost and to strictly implement the relaxation time in urban and rural areas as per the protocol. He asked the officials to conduct a survey in every house in urban areas.He also instructed officials to set up a distribution network that coordinates from village to cities and supplies goods based on demand. (ANI)

