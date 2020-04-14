'Office Office' Back on Television

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, Apr 14 (PTI) Many old shows are making a comeback on television and the latest to ride the nostalgia bandwagon is Pankaj Kapur's popular '90s show "Office Office".

Starring Kapoor in the role of a 'common man', the show explored the travails of a common man caught in the endless loop of red-tapeism and corruption in government offices.

The show, which made popular actors such as Sanjay Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Deven Bhojani, Hemant Pandey and Asawari Joshi, has started airing on Sony SAB at 6 and 10.30 PM.

Walking down the memory lane, Mishra said he was initially nervous about working with Kapur.

"Pankaj Ji has a very different and unique approach to acting and in the beginning I was a little nervous about working with him as he was a little strict. During the first few days, every time I would say a dialogue and turn around, I would get nervous seeing Pankaj sir.

"But later when we got to know him, we gelled with him in a really nice way and things turned out to be lovely. I got to learn a lot of things from everyone. The entire team would rehearse together as we used to shoot three pages of scenes in one go. That in itself was a great learning experience for me," Mishra said in a statement.

Pahwa said he had a great time shooting with an amazing bunch of actors.

"I had a really good rapport with the entire team and I've specially learnt a lot from Pankaj Kapur sir, who was our senior. The entire team had such a good bond that we used to look forward to go on sets and have fun while shooting. It's a great memory," he said.

Pandey said it was a good time to bring the show back as families can enjoy it together.

"The timing of 'Office Office' making a comeback is perfect as during this testing time the families can come together and watch a show that only brings happiness. Like my colleague Patel ji used to say, 'ab toh do baatein hogi' - this show will make people nostalgic and also make younger audience experience comedy like never before."

Joshi said it seems unreal that two decades have gone by.

"All the immensely talented artists of Office Office were mainly from the theatre background and I believe magic happens when theatre artists come together on a project. All the characters have received so much love from the viewers for their uniqueness," she said.

Bhojani said he was happy to see two of his old shows return on the channel.

“I am ecstatic as two of my shows, 'Bhakharwadi' and 'Office Office' will now be airing on the same channel, Sony SAB. In the period of lockdown, when the whole world is going through tension, pain and sadness, re-run of 'Office Office' will divert their minds and bring smiles to their faces. I myself am looking forward for such a show," he said.

