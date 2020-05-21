Officials Don't Respond to Their Phone Calls, MLAs Complain to Hry Assembly Speaker

Chandigarh, May 21 (PTI) Some Haryana MLAs cutting across party lines on Thursday complained to state Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta that many government officials do not respond to their phone calls, prompting the speaker to assure lawmakers that he would do the needful.

Gupta told reporters that the MLAs complained of officials' non-responsive attitude during a video conference that he held with 20 lawmakers of different parties to know the situation in their respective areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also sought suggestions from the state legislators regarding the Vidhan Sabha House committees which are formed for one year.

Gupta sought to know from the members how can these committees be made more effective, what improvements can be made to them and how can their decisions be implemented amid the present situation.

The speaker said some MLAs complained that many officials do not respond to their phone calls nor do they give answers to their queries.

The legislators pointed out that being public representatives, they were answerable to the people of their constituencies and in this scenario it creates difficulty for them in discharge of their duties amid the COVID crisis.

“I told the MLAs that if they have a list of such officials they can give it to me. I also told them that they should give written complaint to me regarding such officials because if officials do not give response to public representatives, it amounts to breach of privileges of the elected members.

“As Vidhan Sabha speaker, I have to protect the rights of the members,” Gupta said.

He also said the House committees can also take action against such officials.

Gupta also said that legislators came up with some valuable suggestions during the conference.

He said opposition Congress' senior leader Kiran Choudhary also gave some good suggestions.

