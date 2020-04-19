OIC Urges India to Take 'urgent Steps' to Protect Rights of Muslims

World. (File Image)

Jeddah, Apr 19 (PTI) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday urged India to take "urgent steps" to protect the rights of its minority Muslim community and stop the incidents of "Islamophobia" in the country.

The OIC's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission in a tweet also said the Indian media was negatively profiling the Muslims and subjecting them to discrimination.

"OIC-IPHRC urges the #Indian Govt to take urgent steps to stop the growing tide of #Islamophobia in India and protect the rights of its" Muslim minority, it tweeted.

There was no immediate reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs.

India has previously hit out at the 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, saying bodies like OIC should not make irresponsible statements.

