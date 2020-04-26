On This Day in 2003: Stephen Fleming Registered His Highest Test Score

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): It was on April 26, 2003, when former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming registered his highest score in Test cricket.The former Kiwi skipper achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series.Coincidentally this was also Fleming's first double century in the longest format of the game.In the match against Sri Lanka, the Kiwis won the toss and opted to bat first. Fleming came out to the crease in the 10th over of the innings as Matt Horne (4) was sent back to the pavilion by Prabath Nissanka.Fleming then found support in Mark Richardson and Scott Styris as the Kiwis piled on the misery on the hosts.The left-handed Fleming went on to play an unbeaten knock of 274 studded with 28 boundaries and one six. With this effort, the Kiwis posted a total of 515/7.Sri Lanka in their first innings posted a total of 483 runs with the help of Hashan Tillakaratne's knock of 144 runs.In the second innings, Fleming played an unbeaten knock of 69 runs as the match ended as a draw.Fleming is the second most Test capped player with 111 matches in the longest format. He scored 7172 runs in Test cricket, including 9 centuries and 46 half-centuries.In the ODI format, he scored 8,037 runs with the help of eight centuries and 49 half-centuries.Currently, Fleming is the coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK). (ANI)

