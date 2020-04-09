One COVID-19 Patient Dies in Dharavi, Three New Cases Found

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) A 70-year-old coronavirus patient died while three new cases of the infection were found in Mumbai's Dharavi, one of the biggest slums in Asia, on Thursday, civic officials said.

The death toll in the area thus rose to three and number of COVID-19 cases increased to 17.

A resident of Kalyanwadi locality who had tested positive for coronavirus died at civic-run KEM Hospital, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Two men -- 58 and 30 years old, respectively -- from Mukund Nagar and a 55-year-old man who lives near Dr Baliga Nagar (where four cases were found earlier) tested positive on Thursday, he added.

Tracing of high-risk contacts of infected persons is going on, and the localities where the new patients were found will be sealed, the civic official said.

